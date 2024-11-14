Globant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.6 million. The Luxembourg-based company…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Globant SA (GLOB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $43.6 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $614.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Globant expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.71 to $1.75.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $642 million to $648 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Globant expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.37 to $6.43 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLOB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLOB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.