Glaukos: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — Glaukos Corp. (GKOS) on Monday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its third quarter.

The Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The glaucoma treatments developer posted revenue of $96.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.3 million.

Glaukos expects full-year revenue in the range of $377 million to $379 million.

