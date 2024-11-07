Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

