Gladstone Commercial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $16.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $8.5 million, or 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOD

