Gladstone Capital: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 50 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.5 million, or $4.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $96.6 million.

