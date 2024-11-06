Gilead: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.99 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

