Geron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.9 million.

