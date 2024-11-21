Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $135.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GEOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GEOS

