Geo Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Geo Group Inc. (GEO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $26.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The private prison operator posted revenue of $603.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $611.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Geo Group said it expects revenue in the range of $600 million to $610 million.

