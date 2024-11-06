Genworth Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported profit of $85…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Wednesday reported profit of $85 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.72 billion.

