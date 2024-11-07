Genpact: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $132.8 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Genpact Ltd. (G) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $132.8 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The business process management services provider posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Genpact said it expects revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.23 to $3.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on G at https://www.zacks.com/ap/G

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.