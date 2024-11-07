Funko-A: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.…

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Funko, Inc. A (FNKO) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Everett, Washington-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $292.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Funko-A expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million to $294 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Funko-A expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion.

