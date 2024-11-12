FTC Solar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The solar tracking systems maker posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, FTC Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $10 million to $14 million.

