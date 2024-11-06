FS KKR Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $160 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $441 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.6 million.

