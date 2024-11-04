Frontdoor: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $100 million. On…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $100 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $540 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.