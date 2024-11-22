PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 6= Region Semifinal= Colonial Forge 17, North Stafford 6 Highland Springs 23, Glen Allen 20…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region Semifinal=

Colonial Forge 17, North Stafford 6

Highland Springs 23, Glen Allen 20

James Madison 35, Westfield 28

Oscar Smith 35, Manchester 0

Patriot 10, Battlefield 7

Washington-Liberty 20, Langley 14

WCAC Metro Championship=

Paul VI Catholic High School 27, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 17

Class 5=

Region Semifinal=

Briar Woods 39, Massaponax 27

Green Run 22, Indian River 19

King’s Fork High School 35, Nansemond River 14

Lloyd Bird 17, Matoaca 14

Maury 41, Warwick 7

Riverbend 35, Stone Bridge 21

Salem-Va. Beach 42, Deep Creek 3

William Fleming 27, Louisa 26

Class 4=

Region Semifinal=

Hampton 28, Smithfield 7

John Champe 44, Woodgrove 21

Salem 24, GW-Danville 3

Sherando 20, Jefferson Forest 14

Tuscarora 34, Loudoun County 7

Varina 26, Huguenot 0

Churchland 0, Phoebus 41

Class 3=

Region Semifinal=

I. C. Norcom High School 35, Tabb 21

Kettle Run 36, Armstrong 34

Lafayette 56, Colonial Heights 7

Liberty Christian 35, Heritage (Lynchburg) 14

Lord Botetourt 36, Magna Vista 19

TJHS 38, Skyline 7

Turner Ashby 44, Alleghany 20

William Byrd 28, Abingdon 24

Class 2=

Region Semifinal=

Buckingham County 27, Madison County 7

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 14

Graham 34, Virginia 0

Grayson County 18, George Wythe 16

Gretna 14, Radford 7

King William 21, Bruton 14

Poquoson 22, Central of Lunenburg 8

Strasburg 35, Riverheads 7

Union 21, Ridgeview 14

Class 1=

Region Semifinal=

Altavista 64, Sussex Central 8

Bath County 49, Narrows 14

Buffalo Gap 65, Brunswick 30

Eastside 31, Patrick Henry 14

Essex 72, Middlesex 0

Rappahannock 50, Westmoreland County 14

Rye Cove 61, Grundy 28

