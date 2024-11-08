PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 49, Lee High 7 Alleghany 48, Floyd County 13 Altavista 73, Chatham 18 Appomattox 45, Dan River…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 49, Lee High 7

Alleghany 48, Floyd County 13

Altavista 73, Chatham 18

Appomattox 45, Dan River 10

Bath County 49, Narrows 12

Battlefield 29, Patriot 7

Bayside 28, Tallwood 7

Briar Woods 27, Independence 13

Broadway 56, Harrisonburg 0

Caroline 35, James Monroe 14

Chantilly 35, Oakton 7

Clarke County 49, Madison County 35

Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 14

Deep Creek 28, Lakeland (VA) 7

Dinwiddie 45, Matoaca 39

Eastern View 23, Courtland 21

Eastside 51, Castlewood 0

Fairfax 50, Alexandria City 39

Fort Defiance 13, Buffalo Gap 10

Frank Cox 16, Kempsville 14

GW-Danville 48, Tunstall 6

Gainesville 61, Unity Reed 0

Giles 31, Fort Chiswell 0

Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 0

Glenvar 48, Carroll County 0

Grafton 16, York 0

Graham 56, Richlands 10

Grayson County 47, Galax 3

Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 10

Gretna 56, William Campbell 0

Grundy 58, Central – Wise 24

Halifax County 40, Martinsville 20

Henrico 35, Atlee 21

Heritage (Lynchburg) 10, Brookville 7

Highland Springs 42, Hanover 14

Holston 21, Chilhowie 14

Honaker 48, Rural Retreat 33

Indian River 31, Grassfield 13

James Madison 41, Centreville 0

James Wood 43, Millbrook 27

Kettle Run 47, Brentsville 13

King George 35, Chancellor 0

King’s Fork High School 47, Hickory 16

Landstown 21, Kellam 12

Langley 38, McLean 0

Liberty Christian 50, Jefferson Forest 6

Lord Botetourt 42, Franklin County 7

Louisa 57, Goochland 7

Magna Vista 29, Mecklenburg County 22

Maury 55, Granby 0

Montcalm, W.Va. 46, Bland County 6

Monticello 35, Fluvanna 21

Mount Vernon 35, Edison 26

Nansemond River 41, Great Bridge 13

North Stafford 27, Colonial Forge 17

Northampton 36, Nandua 34

Nottoway 32, Randolph-Henry 0

Orange County 51, Charlottesville 0

Osbourn 44, Osbourn Park 0

Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0

Parry McCluer High School 48, Eastern Montgomery 0

Patrick County 35, James River 3

Patrick Henry 51, Hidden Valley 14

Patrick Henry 56, Northwood 6

Phoebus 66, Denbigh 7

Potomac 24, Colgan 21

Prince George 15, Hopewell 7

Pulaski County 20, Cave Spring 17

Rappahannock 35, Northumberland 15

Ridgeview 42, Gate City 6

Riverbend 42, Massaponax 28

Rock Ridge 36, Annandale 35

Rockbridge County 28, William Monroe 6

Rustburg 21, E.C. Glass 14, OT

Rye Cove 61, Twin Springs 6

Salem 76, Blacksburg 10

Salem-Va. Beach 77, Princess Anne 6

Southampton 52, Franklin 0

Spotsylvania 29, Culpeper 22

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 0

Stafford 38, Mountain View 0

Staunton River 29, William Fleming 28

Stone Bridge 38, Riverside 10

Strasburg 20, Woodstock Central 19

TJHS 42, Colonial Heights 0

Thomas Walker 39, J.I. Burton 18

Turner Ashby 42, Spotswood 7

Varina 40, Patrick Henry 0

Virginia 56, Marion 8

Warhill 47, Jamestown 0

West Point 47, Charles City County High School 8

West Potomac 17, South County 14

West Springfield 63, C. G. Woodson 6

Westfield 49, South Lakes 21

William Byrd 28, Northside 13

Wilson Memorial 30, Stuarts Draft 20

Woodbridge 22, Gar-Field 7

Woodgrove 28, Loudoun Valley 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

