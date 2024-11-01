PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 28, Union 21
Alleghany 55, James River 0
Altavista 50, Nelson County 12
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 10
Atlee 34, Mechanicsville High School 0
Bassett 48, Martinsville 13
Bayside 20, Ocean Lakes 7
Bluefield, W.Va. 45, Giles 22
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 3
Buckingham County 40, Randolph-Henry 0
C.D. Hylton 33, Freedom – Woodbridge 10
Castlewood 20, Hurley 6
Charles City County High School 60, Mathews 14
Clarke County 40, Luray 14
Colonial Heights 33, Petersburg 14
Courtland 23, Caroline 16
Dan River 47, William Campbell 36
E.C. Glass 17, Heritage (Lynchburg) 13
Eastern Montgomery 38, Twin Valley 22
Eastern View 31, Chancellor 6
Eastside 35, River View, W.Va. 0
Essex 57, Lancaster 8
Fishburne Military 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 28
Fluvanna 29, Goochland 14
Fort Chiswell 1, Galax 0
Frank Cox 51, Princess Anne 14
GW-Danville 46, Mecklenburg County 27
Gate City 25, Central – Wise 7
Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 7
Glenvar 45, Floyd County 13
Grafton 29, Jamestown 23
Graham 46, Tazewell 0
Granby 55, Manor High School 0
Grayson County 35, George Wythe 28
Gretna 38, Chatham 0
Grundy 39, Tolsia, W.Va. 0
Hanover 71, Douglas Freeman 3
Holston 29, Rural Retreat 27
Honaker 56, Northwood 22
Hopewell 21, Thomas Dale 14
Huguenot 46, Midlothian 16
Indian River 42, Great Bridge 7
James Monroe 21, Culpeper 0
Jefferson Forest 38, Amherst County 31
John Handley 48, Millbrook 27
Kempsville 31, Kellam 12
Kettle Run 62, Fauquier 14
King George 61, Spotsylvania 42
King William 56, West Point 20
King’s Fork High School 62, Deep Creek 3
Landstown 29, First Colonial 10
Lee High 34, John Battle 8
Liberty Christian 61, Brookville 0
Lloyd Bird 42, Cosby 27
Louisa 59, Albemarle 14
Magna Vista 49, Halifax County 10
Manchester 67, RHSA 13
Matoaca 50, Prince George 14
Maury 49, Churchland 7
Menchville 28, Denbigh 7
Monticello 34, Orange County 31
Nandua 36, Washington, Md. 18
Nansemond River 47, Lakeland (VA) 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 33, St. Annes-Belfield 17
Narrows 28, Craig County 0
Norfolk Academy 35, Catholic 0
Northside 17, Lord Botetourt 0
Northumberland 44, Colonial Beach 14
Nottoway 62, Prince Edward County 8
Oscar Smith 49, Hickory 21
Patrick Henry 26, Chilhowie 6
Patrick Henry 52, Blacksburg 7
Poquoson 42, Bruton 6
Powhatan 38, Clover Hill 8
Pulaski County 51, Hidden Valley 7
Radford 27, Carroll County 0
Rappahannock 46, Westmoreland County 14
Richlands 28, Marion 16
Riverbend 49, Brooke Point 40
Riverheads 62, Waynesboro 17
Roanoke Catholic 28, Bland County 0
Rocktown 63, Stonewall Jackson 0
Rustburg 50, Liberty-Bedford 0
Rye Cove 54, J.I. Burton 14
Salem 55, Christiansburg 13
Salem-Va. Beach 55, Tallwood 20
Skyline 37, Brentsville 22
Smithfield 37, New Kent 34
Southampton 59, Windsor 26
Southampton Academy 60, Broadwater Academy 12
Stafford 66, Massaponax 44
Staunton 24, Fort Defiance 21
Strasburg 28, Madison County 7
TJHS 28, Armstrong 14
The Covenant School 48, Rappahannock County 8
Thomas Walker 49, Twin Springs 13
Turner Ashby 56, Rockbridge County 13
Virginia 43, John Marshall 0
Warhill 35, Tabb 29
Western Branch 24, Grassfield 20
William Byrd 21, Staunton River 20, OT
William Fleming 41, Franklin County 7
William Monroe 14, Harrisonburg 7
Woodberry Forest 51, Fork Union Prep 12
Woodstock Central 41, Page County 6
