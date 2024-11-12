Freightcar America: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Freightcar America Inc. (RAIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $107 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $3.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The rail car maker posted revenue of $113.3 million in the period.

Freightcar America expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $600 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RAIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RAIL

