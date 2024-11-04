Franklin BSP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Monday reported earnings of $31.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Monday reported earnings of $31.6 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period.

