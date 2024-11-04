Fox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. (FOXA) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $827 million.…

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The TV broadcasting company posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

