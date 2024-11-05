Forward Air: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Monday reported a loss of $73.4 million…

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $2.66 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $655.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.1 million.

