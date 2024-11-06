Fortune Brands Innovations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $136.6 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.