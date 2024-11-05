Fortis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $307.9…

ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — ST. JOHN`S, Newfoundland (AP) — Fortis Inc. (FTS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $307.9 million.

The St. john`S, Newfoundland-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.