Fortinet: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $539.9 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The network security company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fortinet expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 62 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fortinet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.92 billion.

