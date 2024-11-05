Forrester Research: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million…

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $102.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.9 million.

Forrester Research expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.37 to $1.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $425 million to $435 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORR

