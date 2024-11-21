Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported net income…

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported net income of $23.6 million in its third quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $699.9 million in the period.

