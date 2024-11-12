Live Radio
Fonar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 1:55 PM

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Fonar Corp. (FONR) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share.

The MRI scanner designer posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

