Flywire: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Flywire Corporation (FLYW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $38.9 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $156.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $151.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Flywire expects its per-share earnings to range from $118 to $124.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $479 to $485 per share.

