Flowers Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $65 million.…

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $65 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The bakery goods company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

Flowers Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.28 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.