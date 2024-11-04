Live Radio
Flotek Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 4:23 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Monday reported net income of $2.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTK

