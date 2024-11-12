Flex LNG: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG) on Tuesday reported profit of $17.4 million in…

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 53 cents per share.

The liquefied natural gas shipping company posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period.

