Five9: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $264.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 71 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $267 million to $268 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.38 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.03 billion.

