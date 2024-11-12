First Advantage: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — First Advantage Corp. (FA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The provider of background screening services posted revenue of $199.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.