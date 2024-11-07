Figs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $140.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.1 million.

