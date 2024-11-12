Fidelis Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Tuesday reported profit of $100.6 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. (FIHL) on Tuesday reported profit of $100.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $686.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $686.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FIHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FIHL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.