Ferrari: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Ferrari NV (RACE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $411 million.

The Maranello, Italy-based company said it had net income of $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The luxury sports car maker posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

