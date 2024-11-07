Fathom Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million…

CARY, N.C. (AP) — CARY, N.C. (AP) — Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its third quarter.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTHM

