Fastly: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fastly Inc. (FSLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cloud software developer posted revenue of $137.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fastly expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $140 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fastly expects full-year results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $539 million to $543 million.

