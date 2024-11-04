Farmer Mac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.8 million. On…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $49.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.86. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.10 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $411.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $90.5 million.

Farmer Mac shares have decreased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $182.22, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGM

