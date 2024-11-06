Fair Isaac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $135.7…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $135.7 million.

The Bozeman, Montana-based company said it had net income of $5.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.54 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.60 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $453.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $512.8 million, or $20.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.72 billion.

Fair Isaac expects full-year earnings to be $28.58 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.98 billion.

