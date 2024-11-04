Fabrinet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $77.4 million.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were $2.39 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $804.2 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.44 to $2.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $820 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.