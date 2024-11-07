EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.4 million in…

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYPT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.