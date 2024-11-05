Expeditors International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $229.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.63.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The logistics services provider posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

