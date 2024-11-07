Expedia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $684 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Expedia Inc. (EXPE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $684 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $5.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.10 per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPE

