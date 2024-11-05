Exercises for Osteoarthritis

We all know that physical activity is good for us, but exercising when you have osteoarthritis has some added challenges.…

We all know that physical activity is good for us, but exercising when you have osteoarthritis has some added challenges. There are 32.5 million adults in the U.S. living with osteoarthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a lot of people who have to consider the dos and don’ts of exercising with osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis, which is also the most common type of arthritis, develops when the articular cartilage in a joint starts to break down, changing the bone. Articular cartilage is the soft lining of the bone that allows a joint to glide and move smoothly. As we age, this soft lining begins to deteriorate, causing pain, dysfunction and, frequently, cracking or popping sounds. Some physical activities you did in the past may become hard or impossible to do.

Challenges of Exercising With Osteoarthritis

Even with best intentions, you might face these challenges when exercising with osteoarthritis:

— Fear of making your pain worse

— Extra effort involved with exercising if you’re also overweight

— Having a lack of range of motion and mobility in commonly affected joints, such as the knees, hips and spine

— Instability in your joints that make you feel like they’re “giving away” during exercise

These challenges are based on the physical changes from osteoarthritis, but there are things you can do to improve your strength and stability.

For example, if you have knee osteoarthritis, weakness in the muscles that support the knee might make you feel unstable while exercising. Strengthening those muscles can help, says Dr. Richard F. Loeser, Jr., a rheumatologist and director of the University of North Carolina’s Thurston Arthritis Research Center and the Joseph P. Archie Jr. Eminent Professor of Medicine at UNC in Chapel Hill. Loeser is also part of the Arthritis Foundation’s Osteoarthritis Clinical Trial Network.

[READ: The Best Workout Programs for Women Over 50.]

Osteoarthritis and Exercise Benefits

“It’s easy for people who encounter hurdles to give up on exercising when that is the last thing they should do,” says Julie Lombardo, a physical therapist and CEO of Capitol Physical Therapy in Madison, Wisconsin.

Exercise provides so many health benefits, especially when you have osteoarthritis, including:

— Improving joint mobility

— Improving lubrication of the joints

— Strengthening muscles

— Reducing pain

— Helping you sleep better

— Helping you avoid or reduce the effects of other health conditions common in people with osteoarthritis, such as high blood pressure and weight gain

[See: Mind-Blowing Benefits of Exercise.]

“Several large randomized clinical trials published in highly rated clinical journals have shown that exercise actually leads to a reduction in knee pain and improvement in function and mobility,” says Dr. Stephen Messier, a professor of health and exercise science at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and an Arthritis Foundation-funded investigator. Messier is a principal investigator in a trial focused on the ability of diet and exercise to prevent knee osteoarthritis in women with obesity.

Make sure to check with a health care provider before you start exercising if you are:

— Brand new to exercise

— Obese

— Have a history of heart disease or high blood pressure

Both your provider as well as a physical therapist can be helpful as you begin to exercise. A physical therapist can assess your needs, teach proper form and provide an individualized exercise program, Loeser says.

Best and Worst Cardio for Osteoarthritis

Regular cardio exercise that gets your heart pumping is an important part of your fitness plans.

“The best type of exercise is one that you’re willing to participate in and that you enjoy,” Messier says.

It should also be something that you can do regularly and that doesn’t make your pain worse. The best forms of cardio for osteoarthritis include:

— Elliptical machines

— Jogging

— Swimming

— Walking

— Water aerobics

If you have mild osteoarthritis, you still may be able to take part in high-intensity interval training (often called HIIT), Loeser says. This type of exercise can be harder on the joints. However, don’t do it if it causes pain that continues two hours after you finish.

If you have more advanced osteoarthritis, you should avoid high-impact exercise, Loeser advises. High-impact exercises to avoid with osteoarthritis include:

— Running, especially on hard surfaces or uneven surfaces

— Jumping, including during high-impact sports like basketball

— Sports that require quick turns and movement like tennis or pickleball

— Heavy lifting

[READ: What Is the HIIT Exercise Program?]

Other Types of Exercise That Are Helpful for Osteoarthritis

In addition to cardio, there are a few other types of exercises that can help you improve your strength and flexibility when you have osteoarthritis:

— Strength training that includes your lower extremities and your core (your back, abs, hips and pelvic area). This could include strength training using your own body weight, free weights or weight machines at the gym.

— Tai chi, a type of exercise from China that uses slow, gentle movements. It’s recommended by both the Arthritis Foundation and the American College of Rheumatology if you have osteoarthritis of the hip and knee.

— Pilates and/or yoga. Like Tai chi, these can help boost your flexibility, balance and core strength, Lombardo says.

Specific Exercises for Osteoarthritis

Here are some specific exercises to help you get stronger when you have osteoarthritis. For each exercise, do enough sets so that your muscle becomes tired. Fatiguing muscles will help build lean muscle mass and boost your body’s growth hormone production. Try aiming for eight to 10 reps of each exercise, though you may need to start with fewer reps and then add more as you gain strength.

1. Mini-squats

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. You can use a stable support — like a railing or a kitchen counter — in front of you to help with balance. Hinge at your hips, bend your knees and lower your body as though you’re sitting back in a chair.

Your body weight should be directed to your heels. Return to a standing position. Repeat. If you have osteoarthritis of the knees, avoid doing any type of squats that drop your buttocks below knee level, Loeser cautions.

2.Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Tighten your buttocks and abdominal muscles, then raise your buttocks 6 inches off the floor. Lower yourself. Repeat.

3. Sit to stand

Begin sitting upright with your feet flat on the ground. Move your shoulders and head over your toes. Push down equally into both feet to stand up. Sit back down. Repeat.

This exercise can help build leg strength without extra stress on your knees, Lombardo says.

4. Straight leg raises

Begin lying on your back with one knee bent and your other leg straight. Squeeze the thigh muscles in your straight leg, and flex your foot. Next, slowly lift your leg until it’s parallel with your other thigh. Lower your leg back to the starting position. Repeat.

5.Clamshells

Begin by positioning yourself on your side with your knees bent. Draw the top knee up while keeping your feet together. Bring your knees back together. Repeat.

Be sure to keep your hips rolled forward throughout the exercise. Switch sides so you exercise both legs.

Other Tips for Exercising with Osteoarthritis

— Try to maintain a healthy weight. Losing weight, if needed, can help reduce inflammation in the body that is associated with osteoarthritis, Loeser says.

— Consider exercising in a group or with a friend to improve your chances of sticking with it. “The social aspect of exercising with a group is very important for many people, including those who have been sedentary the majority of their lives,” says Michelle McLeod, director of osteoarthritis clinical research at the Arthritis Foundation in Atlanta and an athletic trainer and yoga instructor.

— Modify exercises as needed. This could mean holding on to a table or chair for balance or adding props to yoga to support yourself more.

— Stop an exercise if it worsens your symptoms, you don’t enjoy it or you can’t do it easily (for instance, you would need a lot of equipment), McLeod advises.

— Set realistic goals for your exercise plans. This will make it easier to stick with them.

— Don’t be too hard on yourself if you miss a day or you don’t go at 100% all the time. “Two steps forward and one step back is still forward progress,” McLeod says.

— Add warmups and cooldowns to your exercise sessions.

More from U.S. News

8 Calcium-Rich, Nondairy Foods

Best Vitamins and Minerals for Older Adults

Best Exercises for Preventing Falls in Older Adults

Exercises for Osteoarthritis originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/06/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.