Excelerate Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 4:49 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The provider of floating liquified natural gas terminals posted revenue of $193.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.1 million.

