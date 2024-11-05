Exact Sciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.2 million…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $708.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $717.4 million.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion.

