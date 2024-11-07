Evolent Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.1 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $621.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $625.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $642 million to $667 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.