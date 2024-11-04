Eversource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported a loss of $118.1 million in…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported a loss of $118.1 million in its third quarter.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.05 billion.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.52 to $4.60 per share.

